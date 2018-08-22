Businesses switching over to the NBN faced weeks of lost services, an inability to resolve complaints and major impacts on their operations, new data shows.

Incoming NBN CEO Stephen Rue faces yet another disaster in addition to the company's rollout schedule and troubled finances, with an independent survey of small and medium-sized businesses revealing massive levels of complaints about many businesses losing both phone and internet services in the transition to the new broadband service. In some cases, for months at a time.

The long-awaited Residential households and business survey from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), which commenced a year ago, was today released in full after residential survey data was released in April. Today's release contains survey data on the experience of 1153 small and medium businesses with the NBN over 2017 and early 2018, and reveals a stunning level of dissatisfaction among business owners.