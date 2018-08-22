Manafort has been found guilty on eight counts of fraud-related crimes, and Cohen has copped a plea deal over multiple matters. But yes, against all odds, Trump may survive it all.

Michael Cohen leaving Federal court (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Wow, it’s all going down for the Donald. The Threepenny Opera cast of rogues and chancers who colonised the centre of the Republican Party -- never was a host more willing to receive a parasite -- is starting to come apart.

One-time Trump campaign director Paul Manafort has been found guilty on eight counts of fraud-related crimes, and Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen -- the dead-spit of Henry Winkler’s turn as lawyer Barry Zuckerkorn in Arrested Development, but that’s not important right now -- copping a plea deal, over multiple matters. Crucial among them is the payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her "affair" with Trump.