The PM is already war-gaming and may well still succeed, given the likelihood of a Liberal wipe out in Victoria and NSW at the next election.

The Murdoch press and the right wing shock jocks might be salivating about decapitating Malcolm Turnbull but the man trying to govern from the sensible centre has a number of key cards at his disposal which should see him survive until May next year.

A veteran of many media and corporate takeover battles, the PM is already tactically war gaming to good effect. The first sensible move was to not criticise Peter Dutton yesterday and to not demand the resignations of those Ministers who voted for Dutton.