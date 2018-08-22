There's no end in sight for the War in Afghanistan, though a proposed ceasefire suggests that cracks in the government are continuing to deepen.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s proposed month-long ceasefire with the country’s Taliban insurgents, to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, is looking like an act of desperation. Regardless of whether it is taken up, or not, the proposed ceasefire is a sign of a government in trouble and grasping at straws.

The proposed ceasefire follows a broadly successful three day ceasefire in June, to mark Islam’s other main holiday, Eid al-Fitr. The government’s announcement of the June ceasefire allowed Taliban fighters to return to their villages, amid scenes of welcome and celebration, including mutual socialising with Afghan soldiers.