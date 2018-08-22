Special bumper leadership spill edition.

Nine’s night thanks to The Block (1.33 million nationally) and True Stories with Hamish and Andy -- 970,000 for the fresh episode and 738,000 for the repeat that followed. Nine won total people, main channels and the demos. End of story.

And we know Malcolm Turnbull retained his leadership, so who among the TV networks did well covering that? News Breakfast on the ABC saw 20,000 or so extra viewers with the special averaging 208,000. Sunrise and Today saw no discernible boost at all -- in fact Today had 351,000 national and a low 226,000 metro viewers. Sunrise had 448,000 nationally and 263,000 in the metros. Both were lower than Monday’s ratings, whereas News Breakfast saw a rise.