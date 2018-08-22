ABC radio presenter has Ali Clarke brought attention to the abuse broadcasters often receive. Plus other media tidbits of the day.

The toll of anonymous abuse. ABC Adelaide radio presenter Ali Clarke brought attention again yesterday to the abuse broadcasters often receive online. Clarke broke down in tears on air after a text criticised her interviewing technique, prompting news stories in local paper The Advertiser and on the ABC. She was on-air and monitoring the text line when one came in accusing her of conducting a "pitiful interview". She told The Advertiser: "It was just one of those things, (there were) lots of interviews in a row and for whatever reason it got under my [skin]. This isn't about people disagreeing with me -- people disagreeing with me is great. It was pretty personal and the words that they used were pretty rough … when you get this constantly, some days you can take it better than others."