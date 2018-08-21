Seven West Media have announced that it is expecting a rise in earnings for the 2018-19 financial year. This will be the first such rise in years.

Seven West's fortunes could be turning around, the media is extremely thirsty for a spill, Dastyari's TV disgrace, and other media tidbits of the day.

Seven predicts earnings rise. For the first time in at least five years, Seven West Media says it is forecasting a rise in earnings for the year ahead. The media group this morning revealed yet another dip in earnings for the year to June, a better than expected cost cutting performance in the second half of the year and cutting debt more than forecast. But for employees at the Kerry Stokes-controlled media group, the outlook is for another year of job insecurity as the company attempts to cost-cut its way out of trouble with the company warning of more job cuts this financial year.