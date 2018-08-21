Good morning, early birds. Reports indicate we could see a leadership spill as early as this morning. Plus, private schools walk back their support for a new funding arrangement. It's the news you need to know with Natasha Grivas.

IT'S ON! ... OR IS IT?

The Australian ($) reports that Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton could launch a leadership challenge as early as this morning, as his supporters urge him to “strike immediately”. Liberal MPs who spoke to the Oz told the paper a significant number of cabinet ministers and members of the outer ministry were ready to support Dutton should a leadership challenge arise. The Daily Telegraph ($) reports that Dutton told his supports last night he might wait until mid-September to challenge PM Malcolm Turnbull, so he can garner further support.

In related news, Queensland Liberal MPs have told the Herald Sun ($) they were urged by party president Gary Spence “to topple Mr Turnbull in favour of Mr Dutton”.