In the face of increasingly absurd debate about Hitler and socialism, liberals would be wise to read up on the finer details before history repeats itself.

Well, van Onselen-gate had an interesting sequel.

As readers and general Twitter hangers-around will recall, nice liberal Peter van Onselen made a dumb comment about Nazism having been a socialist movement last week, and all hell descended upon him. People pointed out that the Nazis may have called themselves a national socialist party, but North Korea calls itself a democratic republic, Australia calls itself a common-wealth, and McDonalds calls itself a restaurant. Also, that Hitler and the Nazis were bound up with big business from a very early stage.