Malcolm Turnbull this morning called on his opponents to hit him with their best shot. And Peter Dutton delivered a body blow that means his prime ministership is terminal.

Malcolm Turnbull entered this morning's Liberal partyroom meeting with a Gillard-like strategy -- proactively call on a spill and demand his opponent come out and face him. As with Julia Gillard in 2012, it worked -- but won't save him.

Peter Dutton took on his prime minister's challenge and, while unsuccessful, dealt a devastating blow, attracting 35 votes, or 42% of Liberals. That Dutton could accumulate that many votes in the week since Turnbull was deemed to have achieved a major success in convincing his colleagues to back the now-abandoned National Energy Guarantee illustrates how deep the disillusionment with the PM now runs. With some preparation, it's not hard to see Dutton shifting the 7 votes he needs.