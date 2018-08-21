When you are willing to let someone go blind slowly, a child to starve themself to death in protest and trauma, then your camp has become something other than a mere containment facility that happens to be cruel.

Sean Dorney, the ABC’s veteran Papua New Guinea correspondent, was on the radio this morning, after a return visit to Manus Island, where his wife’s people are from. Most likely a last visit too; Dorney has motor neurone disease, and he was bidding farewell. His assessment of the situation was a little bracing, because he was keen to defend the reputation and rights of the locals from the opprobrium the camps have generated, noting that the detainees are free to walk around, that some have set up a trading store, and that – to Fran Kelly’s mild intake of breath -- there have been "incidents of shocking racism by Iranians towards some of the locals".

There’s no reason not to believe it. Becoming an incarcerated refugee doesn’t necessarily make you a better person, even though the refugee has become the new "subject of history", replacing the workers, with their annoying habit of embourgeoisification. Anti-black racism is a global phenomenon. Furthermore, many local inhabitants of Manus are so desperately poor that they resent the meagre allowances and goods the detained refugees receive.