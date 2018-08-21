How will our future ex-PM pitch himself to the Australian public? This leaked extract of an upcoming profile shines a light on the detention centre enthusiast's softer side.

Peter Dutton has resigned from cabinet and moved to the backbench, but this is just the start of his leadership campaign. How will he present himself and his policy platform to the nation? Crikey has received a leaked extract of a feature to be published in the upcoming Weekend Australian Magazine that provides some insight...

Peter Dutton smiles as he welcomes me into his modest, tastefully appointed hilltop residence. “Some people call it a ‘castle’,” he says self-effacingly, “but I prefer ‘Gothic hideaway’.” For Peter, home is a sanctuary, a refuge from the hurly-burly of politics. “I come here to decompress,” he says, gesturing to his tai-chi studio. “I’m a black belt,” he confides. “Most of the time tai chi doesn’t really do belt rankings, but I came up with my own system.”