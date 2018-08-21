Malcolm Turnbull may have suffered a massive setback in recent polling. But it had nothing to do with the NEG backflip. And Turnbull is still more popular than any other would-be PM in the Coalition.

One of the many over-familiar features of the Liberals' present leadership crisis is the role played by a well-timed opinion poll in cranking things up a notch.

Hard on the heels of Friday's panicked back-down on the National Energy Guarantee came an Ipsos poll for the Fairfax papers that recorded a blowout in Labor's two-party lead from 51-49 to 55-45, together with a 10% increase in Malcolm Turnbull's disapproval rating.