Dance Boss bombs again.

Nine’s night thanks to The Block (1.42 million nationally) and Doctor Doctor (1.04 million) and solid efforts by the news and A Current Affair. Seven’s Dance Bomb Bossed, sorry, Dance Boss bombed -- just 702,000 national viewers (447,000 in the metros and 255,000 in the regions). The ABC hacked along gently. Ten had its best Night with Have You Been Paying Attention with 1.01 million national viewers, easily topping its lead-in from 7.30 -- Australian Survivor with 914,000. Nine was an easy winner in total people, the main channels and the demos.

In the regions it was Seven’s 6pm News on top with 621,000 followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 513,000, then Home and Away with 440,000, The Block was fourth with 408,000, and The Chase Australia at 5.30pm averaged 396,000.