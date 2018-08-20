US economists and policymakers are sufficiently concerned about wage stagnation to investigate the impact of corporate power. Meantime, here it's a chorus of Pollyannas.

Despite five years of wage stagnation under the Coalition, policymakers and the commentariat still refuse to take it seriously, generally preferring a Pollyannaish view that the whole problem will go away next year.

We've been pointing that out for a while but it continues. Last week, the Prime Minister insisted that jobs growth will take care of wages. "As you get more demand for labour as jobs growth continues then you will see wage rises follow," he insisted in the wake of another rotten set of Wage Price Index (WPI) results. Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has several times gone deeper into the issue. In June he discussed the impact of new technology and "cost-control mentality". Later that month at a conference in Portugal, he broached an issue hitherto verboten here, referencing a German paper that discussed “changes in the industrial relations landscape in Germany [which have] affected wage and employment outcomes". "The Australian experience is very similar to the German one," Lowe noted. "It is hard to escape the conclusion that changes in the industrial relations process has changed the inflation process.”