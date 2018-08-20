Malcolm Turnbull has ditched his signature energy policy in a desperate bid to quell leadership tensions. It may not be enough.

On the weekend over sixty bush fires were burning across New South Wales. It's just gone mid-August. Last week saw the earliest total fire bans on record. 2018 is on course to be the fourth-hottest year globally on record -- behind 2015, 2016 and 2017. Summer bush fires have killed scores in Europe and the US. Heat waves have killed scores more across the northern hemisphere.

But in Canberra, the argument over an energy policy that would do virtually nothing to curb Australia's rising carbon emissions has become the ignition point for yet another bitter split that threatens the Liberal Party. The only fire a lot of people in Canberra are focused on this week is the one that threatens to engulf the Prime Minister.