Crikey readers have a little chat about fascism and the great barrier reef.

The weekend provided ample time for readers to dig into last week's bumper stories. Commentary in two articles in particular stood out. Firstly, there was Bernard Keane taking a magnifying glass to the government's much derided half-billion dollar handout to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. Next was Guy Rundle tackling the question of whether Hitler was a socialist, which seemed to be getting certain media figures in a spin last week (hint: he wasn't), along with other implications of the rise of the right.

DF writes: On The Drum August 8, Mara Bun from the Australian Conservation Foundation made some interesting comments relating to why Turnbull and Frydenberg threw $445 million at the GBRF. The question is related to a) timing, and b) what would happen if they hadn’t.