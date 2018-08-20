Queensland's Steve Ciobo isn't getting as far with free trade agreements as he might like, despite his clear enthusiasm for them.

Photo: Lukas Coch/AAP

Australian Trade and Tourism Minister -- and "Minister for the Gold Coast" -- Steve Ciobo has been desperate to emulate his predecessor Andrew Robb and nail a "big" free trade agreement.

Robb ticked the China, Japan and South Korea FTA boxes, happily taking full credit for collective decades of frustrating, painstaking work by Australian bureaucrats for talks started by governments of yore. You can’t say that Ciobo hasn’t been trying, but the the big ones left in Asia -- Indonesia and India -- have been particularly elusive. So now he’s spreading the love as far and as wide as he can.