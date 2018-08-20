Well, who got a taste for Seven West Media shares last week? Something seems to be happening at Kerry Stokes’ rejuvenated media arm the way the share price soared (on top of an already mighty run up in recent months) and turnover which surged to the highest weekly level this year.
This suggests there’s a deal in the offing, or even a marriage. Could Kerry and Rupert be about to post the banns on a relationship after Nine's bid for Fairfax Media?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.