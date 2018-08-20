Media and business followers will be keeping an ear to the ground for any rumblings of a Seven West Media deal, following a week of intense share trading.

Seven West Media Chairman Kerry Stokes (Photo: David Moir/AAP)

Well, who got a taste for Seven West Media shares last week? Something seems to be happening at Kerry Stokes’ rejuvenated media arm the way the share price soared (on top of an already mighty run up in recent months) and turnover which surged to the highest weekly level this year.

This suggests there’s a deal in the offing, or even a marriage. Could Kerry and Rupert be about to post the banns on a relationship after Nine's bid for Fairfax Media?