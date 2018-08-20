Many predict that the Nine-Fairfax deal would see the end of Fairfax's ownership of regional papers. But would that necessarily be a bad thing?

The best thing for Nine could do for Fairfax's regional papers, once the media companies merge, would be to sell off or close the newspapers, regional publishers say.

Since Fairfax took over the group of newspapers previously owned by Rural Press in 2006, revenues and circulation have been dropping at increasing pace, as the media company has cut costs in journalists, production and even individual editors for each of its 160 publications. And as the quality has subsequently dropped, some advertisers are turning to independent alternatives.