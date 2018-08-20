As in the 2016 US election, the next Australian poll looks set to be a social media election, and journalists are struggling with how to respond to the demands that brings.
Gallery journalists' access has given debate on social media a real depth. The online community has brought their own knowledge and participation, often driven by a practical engagement in the political process.
