For Australian journalists, it's not enough to see social media as simply a tool for distribution — they need to gear up for war every time they log on.

As in the 2016 US election, the next Australian poll looks set to be a social media election, and journalists are struggling with how to respond to the demands that brings.

Gallery journalists' access has given debate on social media a real depth. The online community has brought their own knowledge and participation, often driven by a practical engagement in the political process.