Pilot week is off course!

So how did the first night of Ten’s Pilot Week go? Off course, of course. The comedy show, Skit Happens 484,000 (350,000 in the metros and and 134,000 in the regions). Disgrace (with Sam Dastyari as host) 303,000 (229,000 in the metros and just 75,000 in the regions). Interesting idea, badly produced. Russell Coight’s All Aussie Adventures was Ten’s best program with 957,000 viewers nationally (its now bedded down).

Ten’s metro main channel share was just 7.7%. The ABC finished third with Ten a weak fourth. Seven may have won total people (thanks to a big audience for AFL games on 7Mate) but Nine was a big winner in the main channels especially thanks to The Block which was the most watched program nationally with 1.58 million and the most watched in the metros with 1.11 million. Rake returned to the ABC on topic (he’s now a Senator and there was plenty of funny business in Canberra) and 1.03 million national viewers tuned in. ABC TV’s Insiders saw its audience climb with the hot air from Canberra -- 556,000 nationally.