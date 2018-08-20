A much anticipated lawsuit has been brought against Fairfax by former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith after allegations of bullying and violence were printed in Fairfax papers.

Fairax gets sued by Roberts-Smith, The Sun Herald has a loose interpretation of Latin, Jill Stark details her meeting with fate (aka Rita Panahi) and other media tidbits of the day.

Ben Roberts-Smith sues Fairfax. Decorated soldier and Seven executive Ben Roberts-Smith has lodged defamation action in the Federal Court against Fairfax and journalists Nick McKenzie, Chris Masters and David Wroe over its series of stories alleging bullying and violence. Roberts-Smith strenuously denies the allegations, published as part of a report on a department of defence investigation.