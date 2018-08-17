Well-meaning laws designed to protect the identity of youth offenders in media reporting can have unintended consequences.

Image credit: Malik Earnest/AAP.

From Melbourne’s recent “youth gang crisis” to the coverage of youth detention scandals in the Northern Territory and Western Australia, the media can’t get enough of juvenile “delinquents” and their exploits.

In these reports, media must balance free expression and open justice against the interests and rights of those being reported on, but concern is growing that the coalescence of well-meaning legislation and modern market forces is negatively impacting the way youth justice is reported.