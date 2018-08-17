Not the least worst aspect of Fraser Anning's sleazy "final solution" inaugural speech to parliament is that we have to go through the whole "Hitler was a socialist" malarkey all over again. Peter van Onselen is the latest to trot out this self-flattering liberal platitude.
There have been plenty of criticisms of Paul I've been reading on social media, pointing out Hitler was a fascist not a socialist. Nazism is national socialism which is considered a branch of socialism. https://t.co/OM8H1diZA1
