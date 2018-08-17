If there was any remaining doubt that the Australian telecommunications sector is caught in a perfect storm, Telstra CEO Andy Penn removed them at Telstra's annual results briefings, warning of upheaval, disruption and an uncertain future for Australia's most widely held listed company.
There are plenty of elements in the storm that the entire global telecoms industry is facing, but in Australia the federal government-funded National Broadband Network has accelerated the reckoning, ramping up competitive pressures across the entire sector.
