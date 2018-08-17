This week marks a year since Melbourne’s Yarra City Council was stripped of the right to hold its own citizenship ceremonies for residents.
It was the end result of a bitter public fallout over Yarra’s decision to stop referring to January 26 as Australia Day and cancel its 2018 Australia Day citizenship ceremony, a move that infuriated the government and attracted condemnation from across the political divide.
