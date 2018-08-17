In 2017, the government stripped two Melbourne councils of their ability to conduct citizenship ceremonies. One year on, what has it meant for new Australians affected?

City of Darebin Mayor Kim Le Cerf (left) and City of Yarra Mayor Amanda Stone (right). Image: Julian Smith/AAP

This week marks a year since Melbourne’s Yarra City Council was stripped of the right to hold its own citizenship ceremonies for residents.

It was the end result of a bitter public fallout over Yarra’s decision to stop referring to January 26 as Australia Day and cancel its 2018 Australia Day citizenship ceremony, a move that infuriated the government and attracted condemnation from across the political divide.