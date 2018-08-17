An emphatic rejection of Australian senator Fraser Anning’s 'maiden' parliamentary [hate] speech by poet John Kinsella.

The Grazier Grazes the Hotelier Tips His Drink Over the Cultural Marxists… Oh, and The Senator Didn’t Think About the Connect in ‘final solution to immigration problem’…?

An emphatic rejection of Australian senator Fraser Anning’s ‘maiden’ parliamentary [hate] speech (14th August, 2018)

On the bare earth — stripped back so the gidday

carries across the curve of the world — a hotel of beery

wisdom rises from the ash of scrub, enigma code

for the crimson threads of white seersucker (etymology:

Persian) that will march out under the banner of kinship,

but not in ‘lock-step’ like the Commies, surely? Just

the good ol’ soldierly march of assimilatory ‘small’

government, your down home white citizens armed and sporting

the uniform of cohesion — the end-of-day bivouac a ‘pre-Whitlam

consensus’ with rousing campfire speeches in fire season:

STOP ‘white flight’ and NOTE that ‘The first terrorist act

on Australian soil was in…’. Stumped. 1788? No? Hard

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm.

to get a fix? Channelling Founding Fathers always helps

the behind-the-scenes (smirking) propagandist — destroyer

of metaphors. Coal! Ports! Massive dams — the entire

continent as a dam— water water everywhere! Easy as speech. The mouth

too dry to respond. And no more Muslims — that’s the linchpin

to the Restoration. Sorry, sister-in-law, sorry brother,

but all those intricacies of presence have been

ironed out and you’re out! The weekend soldier at the back

of the line is yelling, ‘Ethnicity is not just skin deep…’ which grants him

immunity from hate crimes? The final solution

(it triggers a gag reflex just to utter it, mate!) is, of course,

‘…a popular vote’… rousing the country to get at each other’s

throats, to unravel those ‘crimson threads of kinship’ that aren’t kin

to the senator. To clear the way for the old new order.