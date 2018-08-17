The ABC and The Australian have been trading barbs once again, with public criticism of each other's stories.

Good feud guide. The Australian, sticking to its usual editorial line, has published a couple of stories this week criticising reporting published by the ABC. Aviation writer Robyn Ironside wrote yesterday about Jetstar's criticism of Ashlynne McGhee's report about flight attendants being underpaid. And on Tuesday, an odd story by Andrew Burrell detailed online abuse aimed at Australian journalist Paul Garvey by Ross Smith. Smith appeared in a Four Corners report in April, or as the Oz put it, was "star talent in a recent ABC Four Corners investigation".