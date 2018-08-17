Why was there such a lack of process around the handout to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation? Take a look at the books ahead of the budget.

During preparations for this year's budget, the government found itself with a problem no one had dealt with since 2008. It was awash with cash.

Courtesy of commodities prices, extra tax revenue was rolling in: in the 2017 budget, revenue for 2017-18 was forecast to be $444 billion. In December, that was upgraded to nearly $449 billion. But in March, actual revenue was tracking $5 billion ahead of that forecast.