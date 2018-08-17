The end of Eddie McGuire's Melbourne dominance?

Forget about the results last night (Seven, Nine and Ten can all claim something from the night) -- the big story was the drubbing Seven’s The Front Bar handed out to the Nine Network’s AFL Footy Show hosted by Eddie McGuire. In footy parlance it was "a shame, not a game" as Seven’s modest Front Bar doubled Eddie’s show’s viewer numbers in Melbourne and recorded its highest ever figure.

The Front Bar averaged 281,000 viewers, Eddie’s AFL Show 137,000. Three weeks ago The Front Bar almost doubled The AFL Show’s average (274,000 to 139,000.) Last night, it did it again and was also the third most watched show in Melbourne to boot. And it was a similar story in the other AFL metro markets, Adelaide and Perth, where The Front Bar easily out-rated Nine’s effort with 105,000 viewers between the two to 60,000 for the Nine show. Why is The Front Bar’s success important? It has put a big dent in Eddie McGuire’s media dominance of Melbourne. And in Sydney the NRL Footy Show continues its improvement with a total of 184,000 viewers in Sydney (85,000) and Brisbane (99,000). While that was down from 234,000 a week ago, it was still the one of the highest of the year.