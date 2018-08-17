New profit reports from News Corp and Telstra indicate that Foxtel's subscriber base is still fraught, and things will probably get worse before they get better.

Two firsts appeared in recent News Corp and Telstra annual reports, both raising questions about the outlook for Foxtel, and helping to explain why News Corp effectively took over Foxtel this year in a deal that mirrors the mooted marriage of Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media.

News Corp’s annual report to the US Securities Exchange Commission (filed August 15) contained, for the first time ever, an actual figure for total Foxtel subscriptions -- 2,824,645 as of June 30. Previous News Corp annual and quarterly earnings releases have provided a figure of “approximate” or “around” or “more than” 2.8 million. In its profit report released last week, for example, News said Foxtel’s subscriber numbers were “higher than the prior year, primarily due to the launch of Foxtel Now".