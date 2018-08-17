Wait, Australian politicians don't like racism? When did that happen?

On Wednesday a frenzy of theatric bipartisanship took over Australian Parliament. A new senator had made a vile, holocaust-referencing provocation in his maiden speech, and much of the day was dedicated to repudiating these remarks.

This gave us some striking, heartfelt moments -- Anne Aly's tearful confession of her exhaustion with this fight, Lucy Gichuhi asking what it would take for her to be considered Australian. The image of Labor's Ed Husic (of Bosnian Muslim heritage) and Liberal Josh Frydenberg (whose mother was a Hungarian Jew) -- descendants of people for whom this kind of rhetoric has a chilling reality -- embracing after the former's speech became the defining image of the day, splashed across the Fairfax front pages. "United against bigotry" ran the headline.