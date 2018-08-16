To see the truth about our broken political system, it's worth watching the banking royal commission, not Canberra.

Image: (Mick Tsikas/AAP)

Suitably goaded by Queensland senator Oswald Mosley, the governing class delivered exactly what he craved yesterday by not merely condemning his deliberately provocative use of Holocaust imagery and lauding of the White Australia Policy but turning it into an elaborate moment of political theatre, featuring that rare political beast, cross-party unity.

Even Pauline Hanson joined in the condemnation, presumably mortified that Mosley had one-upped her party by trading anti-Semitic dog whistling for outright invocations of the Holocaust in the cause of racial purity. Whether Mosley's party leader, House of Reps MP Bob Katter, helped matters with an even less coherent than usual rant, delivered with his customary zero-to-foam-flecked-fury-in-four-seconds manner, isn't clear; the Katter brand has been around in federal politics for decades without ever electing anyone else.