News Corp's newly released circulation numbers reveal that digital subscriptions are working hard to prop up print sales.

For the first time since 2017, News Corp has published up to date print and digital subscriber numbers for its key Australian newspapers, revealing that while print sales may be down, the number of digital subscribers has exploded in the year to June 30, with The Australian leading the way.

News Corp and Fairfax Media, along with Seven West Media, stopped providing print and digital data to external audit groups (such as the old Audit Bureau of Circulations) in 2017, so the figures for January-June 2017 quarter are the last independent figures. The updated list is contained in the company’s annual report filed with the US Securities & Exchange Commission, along with details of its UK papers (which are otherwise freely available each month) and US papers.