Depending on who you ask, the Turnbull government’s National Energy Guarantee is either going to tank Australia’s renewable investment and emissions goals, break five years of investment uncertainty with a holistic energy framework, or do absolutely nothing.

The Coalition claims that the NEG will reduce emissions, make power more reliable, and save households money. Let's look at how likely these three outcomes are. But first...