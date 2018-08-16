Crikey speaks to crisis management experts and spinners to analyse SAS veteran Ben Roberts-Smith's defamation fight against Fairfax.

When Fairfax published its extraordinary investigation into decorated soldier and Seven West executive Ben Roberts-Smith on Friday, the response from both Roberts-Smith and Fairfax's main competitor The Australian was swift.

News Corp's Weekend Australian nabbed a sit-down interview for its Saturday front page, countering the front-page story running the same day on the front pages of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.