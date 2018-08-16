The Bachelor wins big.

The Bachelor returned to Ten last night for its best ever start -- 1.24 million nationally, 940,000 in the metros, and a solid 304,000 in the regions. That saw Ten snap up the key demos, leaving Seven and Nine to boast about how they went in total people (Seven) and the main channels (Nine).

The Bach is former rugby player, Nick "The Honey Badger" Cummins. After a weakish performance by MasterChef for Ten, the strong return of the Bach is good news. The Bach easily beat The Block on Nine which managed 1.19 million national and 823,000 in the metros, but did better in the regions with 373,000.