Who really cares about my "empathy"? The producers of SBS' returning show seem to think we’re living in a democracy. One activated by eminent tears.

Photo: Mark Rogers/SBS

I’m an old mare and have attended many rodeos. As such, I am rarely-to-never surprised. But this week, I had the chance to again feel as a filly: hitherto untouched by the brutality of bulls.

Tonight, the program Filthy Rich and Homeless concludes on SBS TV. Here’s a spoiler: I have seen the conclusion to this “immersive reality” series and it’s just as jaw-dropping as the other two. I really did not expect that television could surprise me by becoming even more deeply shit. It is now more deeply shit and I am young again.