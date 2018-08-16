Uh oh! Bad news, everyone. It looks like a particularly virulent strain of RDS has mutated inside of erstwhile Labor wunderkind Sam Dastyari.

The poorly ex-senator. Image credit: Ben Rushton/AAP.

Chinese whispers of his demise were, unfortunately, greatly exaggerated. After an exile slightly longer than human gestation, the self-proclaimed Labor Party “bagman” is back at it.

In an exclusive interview with Joe Hildebrand via Stellar magazine last weekend, former Senator Sam Dastyari reflected on his political afterlife. Doing his own version of the sad-clown complex, he joked about being a tight-arse and accepting perks from foreign interests. The words "sorry" or "wrong" were carefully omitted.