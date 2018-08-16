Soon after Emma Husar jumped from the sinking ship (that was also on fire and heading towards a storm), announcing she would not contest the next election, the Labor Party’s NSW branch announced that the report into allegations of bullying and sexual harassment her office would be kept secret. Husar, meanwhile, has made a formal complaint.
Crikey has previously covered the inadequacies of bullying legislation for victims. But if you're the one accused of bullying or sexual harassment, what are your rights?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.