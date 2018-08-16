When it comes to upholding the competing rights of accusers and accused in workplace bullying cases, the legislation doesn't really cut it.

Soon after Emma Husar jumped from the sinking ship (that was also on fire and heading towards a storm), announcing she would not contest the next election, the Labor Party’s NSW branch announced that the report into allegations of bullying and sexual harassment her office would be kept secret. Husar, meanwhile, has made a formal complaint.

Crikey has previously covered the inadequacies of bullying legislation for victims. But if you're the one accused of bullying or sexual harassment, what are your rights?