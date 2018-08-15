Surprised that Pauline Hanson has lashed out at Fraser Anning for his racist first speech? Don't be.

Senator Pauline Hanson raised more than one eyebrow when she stood up to support the censure motions on Wednesday morning against Katter Australia Party’s Fraser Anning.

Hanson’s condemnation of Anning’s first speech -- which proposed cutting off Muslim immigration as well as a "final solution" -- was one of many delivered by politicians of all political stripes including Penny Wong, Peter Whish-Wilson, Malcolm Turnbull, Peter Dutton and Derryn Hinch.