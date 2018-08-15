Chris Kenny doesn't shy away from a bit of media biff, but he's now taken aim at someone inside The Australian.

Chris Kenny and Troy Bramston blow up over Barnaby, NPR has its Sky News moment, Walkley Magazine quietly finishes its print run, plus other media tidbits from the day.

Good feud guide. The Australian's associate editor and columnist Chris Kenny never shies away from criticising his media colleagues, and his Oz peers are no exception. Yesterday it was fellow columnist Troy Bramston who attracted Kenny's ire over a column criticising Barnaby Joyce, calling for him to leave the parliament.