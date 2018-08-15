Today is sinking slowly.

Nine’s night again in total people, the main channels and the demos thanks to The Block with a bit of help from True Story with Hamish and Andy (which lost ground from last week). Seven returned 800 Words to a weak reception; Dance Boss received about the same, again.

The big story from yesterday though was the lowest metro reading for Nine’s Today show for ages -- 203,000 against 274,000 for Seven’s Sunrise. Today is sinking slowly and could fall under the 200,000 mark in the next few months for the first time in years. Change is coming to Nine in breakfast in 2019, you can bank on it.