The Fairfax archives, covering the media business from the 1840s to the 1990s, have some timely lessons for media watchers.

The recent news that the Fairfax name will disappear after the proposed merger with Nine has sent shockwaves through newspaper readers of Sydney and Melbourne. For more than 170 years, the Fairfax name has been attached to a range of important, agenda-setting papers.

However, the family behind the name is less well known. Up until Lady Mary married Sir Warwick in 1959, all of the Fairfaxes -- a wealthy, upper middle-class WASP dynasty -- were obsessed with staying out of the spotlight. It was a family legend that the name only appeared in the newspaper in the “hatched, matched and dispatched” columns. Like the other great media family, the Murdochs, the Fairfaxes exercised their power behind the scenes, escaping public scrutiny.