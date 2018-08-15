Fairfax's full-year results show that metro papers aren't faring terribly, but it will take more than that to convince Nine to keep them.

There was just one mention of the Nine deal in CEO Greg Hywood's commentary in Fairfax Media’s ASX release today: “Fairfax is in good shape -- and that’s the reason Fairfax shareholders have the opportunity to benefit ... through the proposed combination of our company with Nine Entertainment Co.”

No mention of whether staff should feel the same way though (or readers and subscribers to its papers as well) -- especially the journalists in the company’s vulnerable papers, those in the regional and community papers in Australia and the New Zealand papers owned by Stuff.