Crikey readers discuss the likelihood of Abbott really staying down for good.

Bernard Keane once again inspired the lion's share of debate yesterday, with readers keen to argue how impressive Turnbull's party room NEG "victory" really is (with the consensus being that Abbott might still have his shot at sinking the vote). Elsewhere, readers gave insight into the implications of the government's continued push for encryption-breaking technology.

Ben Marshall writes: Yeah but nah. Abbott is all you say he is, but the consequences of his latest spray won't be a victory for Turnbull against Abbott. Turnbull's done everything Abbott would've done. With the NEG about to be waved through with some feeble caveats by Labor et al, Abbott gets what he wants -- at least five more years in which nothing substantive will be done in energy and climate, and investment in renewable energy will remain risky and uncertain. To frame Turnbull continuing to push the NEG, which is a mere cover for avoiding a real energy and climate policy, as a win, entirely misses the point -- for all Abbott's squalling, he's won this game yet again.