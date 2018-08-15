Crikey has a red-hot go at predicting what those wacky producers have in store for us this season.

This year's Bachelor. (No, the other one.) Image credit: Regi Varghese/AAP.

The Bachelor: simultaneously the most implicitly horny and least literally horny show on Australian TV. For years, The Bachelor and its stablemate, The Bachelorette, have filled a mid-budget niche for viewers wanting to see true love bloom on screen between robot people who could not, from looking at them, conceivably have genitals.

When Sophie Monk graced screens last year, producers seemed to have finally cottoned on to what we really want to see: stars who call the toilet the dunny, or who might accidentally say “fuck” in a broad accent while wearing evening attire. Tonight, the “relatable” era continues with Nick “The Honey Badger” Cummins.