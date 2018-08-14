In the government's latest attack on privacy and cybersecurity, agencies like Border Force and the Australian Federal Police will be given the power to force tech companies to plant viruses and other malware on phones and other IT devices in an effort to undermine encryption.
The government this morning unveiled the Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access) Bill 2018, designed to radically expand government powers to spy on Australians by forcing tech companies, whether in Australia or overseas, to help it defeat encryption.
