The ABC cancels Tonightly, Insiders' Twitter stumble, WIN to face cuts in Tasmania, and other media tidbits of the day.
Tonightly axed. The ABC's nightly comedy program Tonightly has been cancelled after less than a year. The broadcaster announced this morning it wouldn't renew the program, hosted by Tom Ballard, beyond its final program on September 7, saying, "It is now time for a fresh approach".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.